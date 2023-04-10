Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 411.8% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 64.3% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $370.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $408.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $406.68.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.55%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Argus upped their price target on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.86.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

