Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Mosaic Advisors LLC

Mosaic Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises 0.4% of Mosaic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Mosaic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 12,562.1% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 11,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 10,929 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $369.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $109.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $408.08 and a 200 day moving average of $406.68.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.86.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Recommended Stories

