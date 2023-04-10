Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Mosaic Advisors LLC

Mosaic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises 0.4% of Mosaic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Mosaic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,376,906,000 after acquiring an additional 208,053 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Deere & Company by 0.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,025,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $606,673,000 after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 16.2% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,198,000 after purchasing an additional 234,811 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,348,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,296,000 after purchasing an additional 29,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,347,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,766,000 after buying an additional 11,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE opened at $369.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $408.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $406.68.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

DE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.86.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

