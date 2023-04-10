Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Stock Position Increased by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,261 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 5,461 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on DVN. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Devon Energy Price Performance

In other news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John E. Bethancourt purchased 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,023,137.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN opened at $52.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.05. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.77%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

