Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Bought by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,101 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $4,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFAE. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 181.2% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 7,160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $23.01 on Monday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $19.43 and a 1-year high of $26.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.12.

