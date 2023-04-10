Drive Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE)

Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Rating) by 148.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,134 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of MFS High Income Municipal Trust worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 527.0% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 366,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 307,683 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 744,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 237,393 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 294,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 191,258 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 268,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 128,755 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 20.0% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 299,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust stock opened at $3.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average of $3.51. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $4.41.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 18th.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to seek high current income exempt from federal income tax, but may also consider capital appreciation. The company was founded on January 9, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

