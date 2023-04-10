Drive Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 15.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 163,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 21,799 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 223,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 18,004 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 231,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 133,016 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 38.5% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MVF stock opened at $6.96 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.92 and its 200 day moving average is $6.83. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $8.02.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.