Drive Wealth Management LLC Invests $50,000 in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,072 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 641.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in LG Display during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LG Display in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LG Display in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LG Display during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of LG Display stock opened at $6.12 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $7.84.

LG Display ( NYSE:LPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported ($1.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($1.34). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter. LG Display had a negative return on equity of 22.16% and a negative net margin of 11.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LG Display in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

