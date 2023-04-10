Drive Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of St. Joe by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,252,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,239,000 after buying an additional 166,505 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of St. Joe by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after buying an additional 122,800 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in St. Joe in the second quarter valued at about $4,788,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 1,037.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,979,000 after acquiring an additional 114,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of St. Joe by 60.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 244,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,684,000 after purchasing an additional 92,368 shares during the period. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get St. Joe alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered St. Joe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

St. Joe Stock Up 0.7 %

St. Joe stock opened at $40.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.84 and a 200-day moving average of $39.02. The St. Joe Company has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $61.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 1.28.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $61.60 million for the quarter.

St. Joe Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.06%.

Insider Transactions at St. Joe

In other St. Joe news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $51,732.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,137,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,241,548.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other St. Joe news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $51,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,137,591 shares in the company, valued at $911,241,548.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 131,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $5,703,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,138,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,382,960.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About St. Joe

(Get Rating)

The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment is involved in planning and developing residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and selling home sites to builders and retail consumers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.