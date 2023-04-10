Drive Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Drive Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,554 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 8,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 12,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pfizer Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $41.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $234.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.66 and a 200 day moving average of $45.47. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $56.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Stories

