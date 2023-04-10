Drive Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 198.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 133.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$91.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.70.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE CNQ opened at $58.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.56. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $70.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.59 and a 200-day moving average of $56.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 33.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.676 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 35.97%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

Further Reading

