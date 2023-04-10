Eads & Heald Wealth Management Acquires 210 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,549 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Shell were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Shell in the third quarter worth $36,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHEL opened at $60.57 on Monday. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $62.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.66. Shell had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $101.20 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.575 dividend. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

SHEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.02) to GBX 3,000 ($37.26) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. AlphaValue raised shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,879.86.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

