Eads & Heald Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lessened its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 17.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $405,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Caterpillar by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,953 shares of company stock worth $9,514,484. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Down 2.0 %

CAT stock opened at $209.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $266.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $235.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. UBS Group lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.35.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

