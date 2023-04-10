Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $285,000 Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,146,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,924,017,000 after buying an additional 72,552 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,058,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,629,000 after acquiring an additional 578,564 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,375,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,725,000 after purchasing an additional 12,592 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 9.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,176,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,638,000 after purchasing an additional 99,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 922,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,793,000 after purchasing an additional 9,734 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 0.5 %

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total transaction of $895,801.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,954.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total transaction of $895,801.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,954.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total transaction of $796,847.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,379.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,924,057. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $190.42 on Monday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.05 and a 12 month high of $221.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.58.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.26. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 32.92%. The business had revenue of $630.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.82%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

