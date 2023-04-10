Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $316,000 Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 30,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.7% during the third quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% during the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.7% during the third quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.59.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of C opened at $45.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.69 and its 200 day moving average is $47.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $54.56. The company has a market capitalization of $89.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 29.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,202,689.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.