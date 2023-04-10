Eads & Heald Wealth Management Makes New Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 625 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 19,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,840,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $410.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $394.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.3 %

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $39,664.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock worth $26,412,477. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $322.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $107.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $389.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $344.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.27%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

