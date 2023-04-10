Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.17.

Several research firms have recently commented on ESTE. Mizuho assumed coverage on Earthstone Energy in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert John Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.45 per share, for a total transaction of $57,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 811,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,286,053.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 40.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy Stock Down 2.3 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the third quarter worth $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Earthstone Energy stock opened at $13.85 on Monday. Earthstone Energy has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $22.25. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.01.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The firm had revenue of $494.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 243.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. The firm is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through activities that include drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. It also focuses on the Midland Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Trend in South Texas and the Delaware Basin in New Mexico.

Featured Stories

