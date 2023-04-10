Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by Stewart & Patten Co. LLC

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,172 shares during the quarter. Eaton makes up about 1.2% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $7,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 2,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE ETN opened at $156.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.38. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $178.75. The stock has a market cap of $62.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 55.94%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,351,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.75.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.