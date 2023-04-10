Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0789 per share on Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN EVV opened at $9.51 on Monday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $11.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 90.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,622,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,980,000 after buying an additional 772,573 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 967,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,325,000 after buying an additional 46,660 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 7.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 437,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after buying an additional 29,526 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 373,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after buying an additional 64,959 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 339,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 51,113 shares during the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

