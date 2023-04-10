Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:EVN)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE EVN opened at $10.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.05. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $12.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 678,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,700,000 after buying an additional 344,277 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 744.4% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 131,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 115,961 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,344,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 99,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 546,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 75,232 shares in the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

