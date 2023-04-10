Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (EVF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share on Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Price Performance

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust stock opened at $5.30 on Monday. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $6.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.42.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 52.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 426,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 147,116 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 387,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 58,583 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 172,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 135,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.