Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target Raised to $73.00 at Mizuho

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $67.00 to $73.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.61% from the stock’s current price.

EIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Edison International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.25.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $72.56 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 45.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.80. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.45 and a 12 month high of $73.32.

Insider Activity

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. Edison International had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $1,618,586.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,597.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Edison International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,704,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,642,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,820 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,265,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,675,871,000 after buying an additional 562,352 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,619,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $866,497,000 after acquiring an additional 201,583 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,113,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $515,289,000 after acquiring an additional 106,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Edison International by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,989 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Edison International

(Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

See Also

