Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,082,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,033,135,000 after acquiring an additional 608,736 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,667,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,879,390,000 after purchasing an additional 302,077 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,126,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,138,000 after buying an additional 784,453 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,058,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,925,000 after buying an additional 212,999 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,970,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,312,000 after buying an additional 20,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

EMR traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.99. The stock had a trading volume of 87,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,516,035. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $99.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.40%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Argus downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

