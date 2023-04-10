Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Bought by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 850.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,418,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth $235,387,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 272.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 890,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,038,000 after buying an additional 651,254 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth about $178,809,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 20,574.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 610,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,521,000 after acquiring an additional 607,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $191.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.57 and a 200 day moving average of $253.77. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.67 and a 12 month high of $339.92.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at $19,735,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ENPH. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. OTR Global downgraded Enphase Energy to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $326.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.59.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

