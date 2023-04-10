Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Lowered to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.86.
Essex Property Trust Stock Performance
Shares of ESS opened at $209.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $195.03 and a 52 week high of $363.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $221.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essex Property Trust
About Essex Property Trust
Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.
