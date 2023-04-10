Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Lowered to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.86.

Shares of ESS opened at $209.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $195.03 and a 52 week high of $363.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $221.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,219,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 25,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 23.5% during the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 33,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

