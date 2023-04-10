First Personal Financial Services Has $30,000 Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

First Personal Financial Services decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $361.47 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.23. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $390.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $344.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.31%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.41.

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

