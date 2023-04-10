Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

Investment analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Fiverr International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fiverr International from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Fiverr International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fiverr International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.38.

Fiverr International stock opened at $34.53 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.80. Fiverr International has a 52-week low of $26.16 and a 52-week high of $73.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 1.73.

Fiverr International ( NYSE:FVRR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 21.19% and a negative return on equity of 30.27%. The business had revenue of $83.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.98 million. Analysts predict that Fiverr International will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 54.8% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 62,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 22,243 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fiverr International by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 55,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 3,370.1% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 6,774 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 727.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 439,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,449,000 after buying an additional 386,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 22.9% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 124,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after buying an additional 23,123 shares during the last quarter. 47.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

