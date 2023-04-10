FLC Capital Advisors Boosts Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

FLC Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,125,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,796,000 after purchasing an additional 489,598 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,678,000 after buying an additional 397,337 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,143,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,835,000 after acquiring an additional 308,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,845,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,264,000 after acquiring an additional 346,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB opened at $136.49 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.62 and a 200-day moving average of $128.37. The company has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $144.53.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $1.18 dividend. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.70.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

