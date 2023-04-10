FLC Capital Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

FLC Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,873 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Boeing were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 189.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $229,414,000 after buying an additional 1,240,669 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $135,429,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,472,845,000 after purchasing an additional 670,698 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $218,147,000 after purchasing an additional 632,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1,588.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 558,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $67,580,000 after purchasing an additional 525,085 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.06.

Boeing Price Performance

BA opened at $211.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.04. The stock has a market cap of $126.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 445.66 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($7.69) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.