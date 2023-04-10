FLC Capital Advisors Reduces Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

FLC Capital Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,349 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $804,000. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,076 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,342,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7,485.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 283,332 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 279,597 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $512.81 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $449.70 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The company has a market capitalization of $478.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $482.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $506.82.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $602.00.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.