FLC Capital Advisors Sells 609 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

FLC Capital Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,749 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,167,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,453,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,433,904 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $503,798,000 after buying an additional 1,137,888 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,835,095 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $378,113,000 after buying an additional 848,024 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,295,634 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $363,370,000 after acquiring an additional 37,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,974,951 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $327,371,000 after acquiring an additional 86,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,815.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

NYSE:FCX opened at $40.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $51.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.74 and a 200-day moving average of $37.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

