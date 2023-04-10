Frax Share Achieves Market Cap of $630.86 Million (FXS)

Frax Share (FXS) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. Frax Share has a market cap of $630.86 million and approximately $25.96 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Frax Share has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. One Frax Share token can currently be bought for $8.86 or 0.00031228 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Frax Share Profile

Frax Share’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,822,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,229,618 tokens. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome.

Frax Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is a non-stable, utility token that holds rights to governance and all utility of the Frax protocol. It has a highly governance-minimized approach to designing trustless money and eschews DAO-like active management. FXS tokens can be used for adding/adjusting collateral pools, adjusting various fees, and refreshing the rate of the collateral ratio. The FXS token has the potential for upside and downside utility of the system, and the supply is initially set to 100 million tokens at genesis. The design of the protocol is such that FXS would be largely deflationary in supply as long as FRAX demand grows.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Share should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

