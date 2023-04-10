GEM Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,925 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

GEM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of GEM Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $373.80 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $413.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.47. The company has a market cap of $278.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

