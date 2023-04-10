GEM Asset Management LLC Takes $1.44 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

GEM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.2% of GEM Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,411,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,953,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance
iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $173.05 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $204.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.12.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile
iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
- The Greenbrier Companies: All Aboard For High-Yield In 2023
- Coty Stock is on the Comeback Trail
- Splunk Stock is an AI-Powered Enterprise SEIM Play
- Is Halliburton Stock a Value or a Value Trap?
- Back from the Dead, IBM’s Watson AI is Alive and Re-Emerging
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.