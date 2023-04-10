GEM Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

GEM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $561,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,426 shares in the company, valued at $20,711,615.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,711,615.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 689,703 shares of company stock valued at $237,930,004 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY opened at $369.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.66 billion, a PE ratio of 53.38, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $276.83 and a 1 year high of $384.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.53.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.