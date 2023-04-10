General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target Raised to $109.00 at Citigroup

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $93.00 to $109.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.45% from the company’s current price.

GE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Shares of GE stock opened at $93.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.16. General Electric has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $97.87. The firm has a market cap of $102.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,120.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect that General Electric will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

