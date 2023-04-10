Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.73.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

GPK stock opened at $25.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.03 and a 200-day moving average of $22.69. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $19.08 and a 12-month high of $25.62.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.81%.

Insider Activity at Graphic Packaging

In other Graphic Packaging news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $1,439,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graphic Packaging

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 83,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 16.4% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 215,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after buying an additional 30,405 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 145.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 121,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 72,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

