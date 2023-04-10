Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,849 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 1.4% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 60.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 103,645,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,130,177,000 after acquiring an additional 38,870,780 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 1,356.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,390,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,788,000 after purchasing an additional 18,990,473 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after buying an additional 14,297,496 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 3,474.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,579,000 after buying an additional 11,332,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $395,481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,360,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,032,188. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.44. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $224.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Articles

