Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 322,572 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 16,704 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy accounts for 3.6% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $19,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVN. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 7.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,574,437,000 after buying an additional 2,902,180 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,242,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,640,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,042 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 16.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,141,280 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $609,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,557 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $85,234,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.95.

In other news, Director John E. Bethancourt purchased 3,765 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,023,137.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Devon Energy news, Director John E. Bethancourt purchased 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,377,015.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.25. The company had a trading volume of 908,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,270,841. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $44.03 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.27 and a 200 day moving average of $62.05.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. This represents a yield of 9.3%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 8.77%.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

