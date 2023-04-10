Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Has $10.63 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 402,120 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,835 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 1.9% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Intel by 4,407.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Intel by 114.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,152,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $390,492,000 after buying an additional 8,080,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 125.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,132,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $235,347,000 after buying an additional 5,085,561 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Intel by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,645,797,000 after buying an additional 4,129,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Intel by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 274,813 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936,526 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 in the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.63. 1,614,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,228,734. The company has a market capitalization of $134.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $48.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price target on Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna raised shares of Intel from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.03.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

