Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Has $12.72 Million Stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,865 shares during the quarter. Kohl’s accounts for approximately 2.3% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Kohl’s worth $12,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Kohl’s in the first quarter worth approximately $201,401,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter worth $36,591,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Kohl’s by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,005,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,037,000 after purchasing an additional 734,427 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kohl’s by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,962,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,796,000 after purchasing an additional 551,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 244.9% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 502,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,646,000 after buying an additional 357,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.50% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury acquired 92,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $2,018,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,996,627.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Kohl’s Stock Performance
Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($3.54). Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kohl’s Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently -444.43%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently commented on KSS shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.
Kohl’s Company Profile
Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.
