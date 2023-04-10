Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Has $18.96 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 128,323 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for about 3.5% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $18,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 239.0% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 288.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE AXP traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $159.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,571,957. The company has a market capitalization of $118.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $192.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.18.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. American Express’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on American Express from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.33.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

