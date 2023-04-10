Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Has $3.63 Million Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 36,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,015,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 6,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $313.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $355.86.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $467,808.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,168 shares in the company, valued at $926,259.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ZBRA traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $297.98. 5,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,017. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.30. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $224.87 and a 52 week high of $418.67.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.16. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

