Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Sells 3,270 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies comprises 1.5% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $8,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 56.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TRV stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $172.20. 33,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,534. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.65 and a 52 week high of $194.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.44. The company has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.40. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRV has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total value of $998,309.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at $3,392,043.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total value of $998,309.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,392,043.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,163 shares of company stock valued at $35,402,200 in the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.