Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Sells 3,995 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,311 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 3,995 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up about 2.6% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $13,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,119,551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,268,547,000 after purchasing an additional 534,950 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Netflix by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,690,289,000 after buying an additional 1,991,099 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 53.9% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,726,348,000 after buying an additional 2,569,072 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,686,275 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,574,217,000 after acquiring an additional 137,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 19.3% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,057,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,130,000 after acquiring an additional 977,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

NFLX traded down $5.03 on Monday, hitting $334.30. 237,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,524,454. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $379.43. The stock has a market cap of $148.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $331.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Netflix from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.87.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

