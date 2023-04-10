Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Plans Variable Dividend of $0.01

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) announced a Variable dividend on Monday, April 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0141 per share by the bank on Friday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Stock Performance

Shares of AVAL opened at $2.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $4.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 9.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 64,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 19.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 24.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 12,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, BHI, Banco de Occidente, Banco Popular, Banco AV Villas, Porvenir, Corficolombiana, and Other. The company was founded by Luis Carlos Sarmiento Angulo on January 7, 1994 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

Further Reading

