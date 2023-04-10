Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,091,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 72.5% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $34.98 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.62. The stock has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust's portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

