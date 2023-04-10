Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Has $751,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,057,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,431,000 after purchasing an additional 367,532 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,994,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,341,000 after acquiring an additional 85,627 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,430,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,141,000 after acquiring an additional 24,019 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,000,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,049,000 after acquiring an additional 56,970 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 978,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,288,000 after purchasing an additional 22,952 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $154.92 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.42. The company has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $180.20.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

