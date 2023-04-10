Head to Head Review: EVE (NYSE:EVEX) and AERWINS Technologies (NASDAQ:AWIN)

AERWINS Technologies (NASDAQ:AWIN – Get Rating) and EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AERWINS Technologies N/A N/A $4.59 million N/A N/A EVE N/A N/A -$174.03 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AERWINS Technologies N/A N/A N/A EVE N/A -24.03% -17.19%

Risk & Volatility

Risk & Volatility

AERWINS Technologies has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVE has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for AERWINS Technologies and EVE, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AERWINS Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 EVE 0 3 2 0 2.40

AERWINS Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 129.89%. EVE has a consensus price target of $7.43, suggesting a potential upside of 4.25%. Given AERWINS Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe AERWINS Technologies is more favorable than EVE.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.1% of AERWINS Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 19.0% of EVE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AERWINS Technologies beats EVE on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AERWINS Technologies

Pono Capital Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with AERWINS Technologies Inc.

About EVE

Eve Holding, Inc. develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of eVTOLs; provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems. The company is based in Melbourne, Florida.

