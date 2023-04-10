Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Health Catalyst from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Health Catalyst from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Shares of HCAT stock opened at $12.65 on Wednesday. Health Catalyst has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.17.

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $69.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.37 million. Equities analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCAT. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 256.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 15,253.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

